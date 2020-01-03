Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, 816 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.41.

About Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers.

