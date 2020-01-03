Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 2,633 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $195,026.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,727.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AVLR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.86. 995,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,346. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $105.00 target price on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.96.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
