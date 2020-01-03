Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 2,633 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $195,026.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,727.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AVLR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.86. 995,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,346. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 72,125 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $105.00 target price on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

