Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Down 8.4%

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES)’s stock price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68, 553,330 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 329,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYES. Zacks Investment Research raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 201.34% and a negative net margin of 743.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

