Shift Market Cap Reaches $918,197.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Shift has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. Shift has a total market cap of $918,197.00 and approximately $1,123.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,654,184 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

