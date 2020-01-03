SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut SilverSun Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 5.03% of SilverSun Technologies worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

