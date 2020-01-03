SmartCoin Market Cap Tops $20,707.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,707.00 and $16.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, SmartCoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00573169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,922 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.