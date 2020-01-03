Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $324.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.15. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $17,471,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

