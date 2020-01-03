Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 1%

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.88 and last traded at $102.81, approximately 46,773 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,143,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,397,301.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,104. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 210.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,123,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,201,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

