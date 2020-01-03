Sprint (NYSE:S) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.15

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 468709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 519.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,247,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

