Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 153.33 ($2.02).

SGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of SGC traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 163.60 ($2.15). 823,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.53. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.70 ($2.30).

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Stagecoach Group will post 1654.0000624 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Stagecoach Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

