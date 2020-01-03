Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.05

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.05 and traded as low as $37.11. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 121,924 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJ. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$626.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$655.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

