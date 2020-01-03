Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.30 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Studio City International an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Studio City International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSC. ValuEngine raised Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSC remained flat at $$19.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.29 and a beta of -1.06. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Studio City International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Studio City International (MSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.