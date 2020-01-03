Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Target Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 8,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $37,182.24. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,315.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 885.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

