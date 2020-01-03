Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Trading Down 3.4%

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.05 and last traded at C$22.05, 2,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.82.

The firm has a market cap of $172.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Edwin Andres purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.58 per share, with a total value of C$90,636.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,385,436.

Teck Resources Company Profile (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

