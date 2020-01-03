Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Trading Up 0.2%

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.16, 9,780 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 785,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 163,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 915,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

