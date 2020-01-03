Thc Global Group Ltd (ASX:THC) Insider Buys A$12,000.00 in Stock

Thc Global Group Ltd (ASX:THC) insider Steven XU acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,510.64).

Shares of ASX:THC opened at A$0.38 ($0.27) on Friday. Thc Global Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.31 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of A$0.63 ($0.45). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.43.

