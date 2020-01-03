Total (EPA:FP) Given a €53.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.83 ($66.08).

Shares of FP opened at €49.82 ($57.92) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.40. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

