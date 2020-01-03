TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.27. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,111,950 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.