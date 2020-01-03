Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.93. Transocean shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 22,447,100 shares traded.

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 600.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

