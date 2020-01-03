Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $36.97

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $36.97. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 156,474 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trip.com Group stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

