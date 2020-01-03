Ubiq Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Ubiq has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $1,502.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

