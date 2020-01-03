Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Value Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of VALU opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Value Line has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 33.34% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Value Line by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Value Line by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Value Line by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Value Line by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

