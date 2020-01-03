ValuEngine Downgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ford Motor to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 133,135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 159,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $446,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.