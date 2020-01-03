ValuEngine Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.90.

NYSE VMW opened at $155.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,533,251 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth about $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after acquiring an additional 414,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

