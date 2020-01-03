ValuEngine Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.90.

NYSE VMW opened at $155.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,533,251 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth about $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after acquiring an additional 414,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit