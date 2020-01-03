VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.52 and last traded at $120.58, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.81.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2,665.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,255,000.

