Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

VEOEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Veolia Environnement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.