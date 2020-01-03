Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) traded down 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.52, 1,556,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,006,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Veoneer’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer Inc will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veoneer by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veoneer by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

