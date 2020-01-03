VeriBlock (VBK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, VeriBlock has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. VeriBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $2,606.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.01434698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeriBlock Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 833,998,387 coins and its circulating supply is 556,009,028 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

