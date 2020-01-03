Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.04. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 14,120 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

