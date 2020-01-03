Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.26, approximately 316,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 282,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

VUZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $70.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 335.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 176,371 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 144,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 76,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

