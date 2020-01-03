Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €41.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

DBAN opened at €38.80 ($45.12) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.71 million and a PE ratio of 12.73. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1-year low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a 1-year high of €40.95 ($47.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.85.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.