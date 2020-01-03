Warburg Research Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €18.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

ETR SZU opened at €16.32 ($18.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.76. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a 12 month high of €16.52 ($19.21). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.46 and a 200-day moving average of €14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

