Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WVE. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $273.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,955.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

