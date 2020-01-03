Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce sales of $4.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.26 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.81. 2,767,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,047. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

