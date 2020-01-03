WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $455.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to announce sales of $455.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $459.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.90 million. WEX posted sales of $381.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.67.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.27. WEX has a 52-week low of $134.36 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,024 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.