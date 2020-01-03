WIZBL (WBL) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. During the last week, WIZBL has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. WIZBL has a total market cap of $209,133.00 and $6,255.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.