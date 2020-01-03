WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. WPP has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WPP by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,290,000 after buying an additional 107,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WPP by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 75,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WPP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,748,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in WPP by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in WPP by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

