Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.45

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 680907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.20 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $173.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Xebec Adsorption news, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,893,505. Also, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$222,443.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,518,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,300 shares of company stock worth $310,463.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

