Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.45

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 680907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.20 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $173.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77.
In other Xebec Adsorption news, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,893,505. Also, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$222,443.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,518,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,300 shares of company stock worth $310,463.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
