XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.52, 365,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 227,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.59.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XPEL stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of XPEL at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

