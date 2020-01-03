XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.52, 365,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 227,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.59.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.
XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.
