Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.41.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.91 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $38,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $41,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $39,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $57,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

