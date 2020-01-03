Zacks: Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to report $10.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.74 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.93 million to $46.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.11 million, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $69.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 473,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,424. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

