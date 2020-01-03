Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.52. Brown-Forman reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $67.30. 49,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,978. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

