Zacks: Analysts Expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 432,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

In other news, Director John Gary Potthoff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,707.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 303,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 263,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 100,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.