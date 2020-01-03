Zacks: Analysts Expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.52. Kroger posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

