Zacks: Analysts Expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to Announce $3.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will post $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the highest is $3.63. Restoration Hardware reported earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $41,659,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,032,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,465,608.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.67, for a total transaction of $1,078,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,419.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,288 shares of company stock valued at $87,581,347. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $209.40. The company had a trading volume of 708,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $243.67.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

