Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $10,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $340,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140,000.00, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

AUPH stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 2,056,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,624. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

