Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.43 Million

Brokerages expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post $65.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. Freshpet posted sales of $51.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $245.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $247.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $302.04 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $311.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $270,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $215,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 254.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 637,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after buying an additional 372,151 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 365,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $14,342,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after buying an additional 224,411 shares in the last quarter.

FRPT traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.61. 14,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,276. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freshpet has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $61.16.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

