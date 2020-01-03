Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.54). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 139,072 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.96.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

