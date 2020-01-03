Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to post sales of $372.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.81 million. Vectrus reported sales of $329.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.34 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,513.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vectrus by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vectrus by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vectrus by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,050. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $606.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

