Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

CSL stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $98.88 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,418.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. Insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,858.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after acquiring an additional 653,873 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,551,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 182,475 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 249.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 152,610 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.